After weeks of wondering if enough people would ask to pull their names from the petition calling for the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, we now know 43 people did, leaving more than enough names in place to take the next step in ousting him from office.

More than 1.7 million names remain on the petition.

Mike Netter with Recall Gavin 2020 joined Sonseeahray to talk about this development, as well as CapRadio’s report that Gov. Gavin Newsom misrepresented wildfire prevention accomplishments.