Recognizing local organizations on Big Day of Giving

The Big Day of Giving, a chance to help out local nonprofits, has arrived. The event is dedicated to those who go above and beyond for the Sacramento region.

Nearly 700 nonprofits in the area are seeking donors to support their favorite charitable causes.

The annual event has raised $52 million for local organizations since 2013, according to Sacramento Region Community Foundation. Donors in the Sacramento region contributed $12 million in 24 hours in 2020.

The Sacramento Region Community Foundation organizes Big Day of Giving as part of its initiative to grow philanthropic giving locally.

This year’s Big Day of Giving is coming at a crucial time. Like other businesses, nonprofits have been hard-hit by cascading crises over the past year, forcing them to lay off staff, cancel fundraisers and cut programs. Yet they have seen more need than ever before and even with significantly reduced resources, they’ve risen to help so many in our community through this moment. … On Big Day of Giving, our region will send a message loud and clear: We are a community that cares about giving back about helping others — no matter what. Linda Beech Cutler, Chief Executive of the Sacramento Region Community Foundation

Big Day of Giving: Celebration Arts

Karma Dickerson spoke to James Wheatley, the founder of Celebration Arts. The organization is a multicultural and multiple discipline association whose purpose is to support the development and presentation of the performing arts, making art accessible to community residents.

Big Day of Giving: Women’s Empowerment

Karma Dickerson spoke with Lisa Culp, the executive director of Women’s Empowerment. The organization helps women who are experiencing homelessness training programs such as property management, solar energy, banking and other recession-resistant industries.