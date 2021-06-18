Record-breaking temperatures expected again Friday in the Central Valley

(KTXL) — With an Excessive Heat Warning in place through Saturday, some records are expected to be broken Friday with highs in the triple digits.

High-temperature records in Sacramento and Stockton were broken on Thursday. Sacramento recorded 110 degrees Thursday, surpassing the 1976 high of 102. Stockton hit 106, just barely beating out 2017’s record of 105.

Modesto tied its record-high temperature of 103 from 2012.

Record heat is expected to continue as the peak of the heat wave occurs today. Expect another very HOT day across the interior with highs near or slightly warmer than Thursday's highs. Stay cool. #CAwx #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/e8d0Pbnes1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 18, 2021

Recorded temperatures were already in the triple digits by 2:30 p.m., with Travis Air Force Base recording 107 degrees and both Marysville and Vacaville recording 104 degrees. Beale Air Force Base and downtown Sacramento recorded 102 degrees.

The California ISO issued a Flex Alert beginning Thursday evening, urging people to conserve electricity at peak evening hours. By Thursday afternoon, the Flex Alert had been extended through Friday.

The California ISO has extended its #FlexAlert to Friday, June 18, urging consumers to continue #energyconservation to reduce stress on the power grid due to extreme heat in California and parts of the West. Read the news release: https://t.co/LvTkAOSMkf pic.twitter.com/hbK54ya2j5 — California ISO (@California_ISO) June 17, 2021

The National Weather Service has placed most of our region in a High Heat Risk category, meaning there is a high risk for most of the population.

Officials recommend limiting strenuous outdoor activity, staying hydrated and watching for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Those who do not have access to air conditioning can go to a local cooling center. Click or tap on the following buttons for cooling centers in your county.

HEAT EXHAUSTION:

Faintness or dizziness

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale and clammy skin

Rapid and weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If you start experiencing these symptoms, experts say to drink lots of water and find an air-conditioned place to relax.

HEAT STROKE:

Throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot and dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid and strong pulse

Possible loss of consciousness

These symptoms mean you should seek medical attention, as heat stroke can be very dangerous.

🔥 With hot & dry conditions continuing into the weekend, be sure to practice wildfire safety! #OneLessSpark #cawx pic.twitter.com/PFAqXr3tZC — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 17, 2021