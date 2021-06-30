Record heat giving way to thunderstorms in Nevada, Sierra

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Western heat wave that brought three consecutive days of record-high temperatures to Lake Tahoe continues to grip Nevada and could produce powerful thunderstorms into Wednesday evening like the sudden downpour that flooded parts of southern Nevada the day before.

Thunderstorms were developing Wednesday afternoon over the Sierra and western Nevada. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for northeastern White Pine County in northeast Nevada, where more than one-half inch (1.3 centimeters) of rain already had fallen.

Showers and thunderstorms beginning to develop across the Sierra and western Nevada. Gusty outflow winds, heavy rain, and small hail possible. https://t.co/HbSuxxNLRh pic.twitter.com/ITJHDYvhvT — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) June 30, 2021

🌩️ Isolated thunderstorms are possible near the Sierra crest the rest of the week into the weekend, mainly in the afternoons and evenings. Be weather aware if you have outdoor plans as any lightning strikes could have the potential to cause new fire starts! #cawx pic.twitter.com/BhntCt4QyU — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 30, 2021

The Clark County Fire Department reported at least two water rescues on Tuesday northeast of Las Vegas where flooding damaged railroad tracks and left some neighborhoods under up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water in Logandale near Moapa Valley.

The high of 106 degrees (41.1 C) at North Las Vegas Airport on Tuesday was only slightly hotter than normal for this time of year, but three consecutive days around 90 (32.2 C) is unusual at the mountain lake that straddles the California-Nevada line.

South Lake Tahoe, California set new records of 90 (32.2 C) on Sunday — breaking the old record of 87 (30 C) set in 1981, 91 (32.7 C) on Monday and tied the previous mark of 89 (31.6 C) on Tuesday.