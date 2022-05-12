CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A seven-bedroom, five-bath home in Citrus Heights could break the record for the most expensive house sold in the city with a price tag of $1.25 million.

The property at 8047 Holly Drive sits on just under an acre of land with two homes, one that is 2,235-square-feet and the other is 1,196-square-feet, and a 679-square-foot shop.

According to the homes listing on Trulia.com the price-per-square-foot is $364.

Public records show that on Nov. 11, 2019 the property sold for $160,000.