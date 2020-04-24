Recovered virus patient says she tested positive for 50 days

(KTXL) — Dr. Marilyn Stebbins describes herself as an outlier when it comes to how the coronavirus generally presents itself in the body.

Stebbins is a professor of pharmacy for the University of California in San Francisco and she participated in a webinar hosted by a panel at the University of California, Davis.

She said that her first sign of the illness came when she was skiing in Idaho and felt a slight burn in her lungs. Back then, she attributed it to the cold air and altitude but now she knows it was COVID-19.

Stebbins’ diagnosis came in early March.

“Fifty-some days later, I continued to test positive for the coronavirus but I also was able to go out for a run and do my pilates class,” Stebbins told FOX40. “So, I don’t think I’m really the classic case.”

Shortly after her ski trip, Stebbins went to the UC Davis Medical Center emergency room feeling what she called “really viral.”

She eventually tested positive for COVID-19, repeatedly. Her test was positive March 4, March 13 and even on April 2.

Recovery is generally thought of as being 14 days from the original symptoms or 72 hours after the last symptoms but none of that applies to her case.

And that’s not the only anomaly.

“Throughout the entire process I never had a fever and interestingly, I had chills,” said Stebbins. “And I would take my temperature and it was 95. It wasn’t even 96.8. It would be 95. So, I never had a fever.”

Stebbins also had a lot of gastrointestinal trouble with her illness, as opposed to intense respiratory trouble.

She describes her recovery as tough the first few days out of the hospital but then things improved like the flick of a light switch.