Red Cross calls on healthy donors as coronavirus concerns cancel blood drives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – American Red Cross blood donations are normally down during cold and flu season but the coronavirus threat has made matters worse.

The American Red Cross handles about 40% of the blood transfers nationwide and it has seen cancellations of around 125 blood drives nationwide.

Those events are held in conjunction with businesses and schools.

"Now with the coronavirus fears, people might be hesitant to come and give blood, so that makes the need for blood that much greater," said Stephen Walsh with the Gold Country Region of the American Red Cross.

It has a donation center in Stockton and several other communities and runs blood drives throughout Northern California.

The Red Cross wants vulnerable populations to stay home but it says healthy donors are needed at a time when it must make up the shortfall of 3,500 units of blood nationwide.

"To give blood is completely safe,” Walsh said. “We screen everybody to make sure that they're healthy enough to do it.”

The organization has increased screening criteria as a precaution.

They want donors to postpone giving for 28 days if they have been diagnosed with the virus or have come into close contact with someone who has contracted it. They are also screening for people who have recently traveled to countries where the virus is prevalent.

The largest blood collection nonprofit Vitalant, formerly known as BloodSource, is also experiencing a donation shortfall for the same reasons.

Donors can find donation sites and get pre-screened for donations by using their phone app or visiting the American Red Cross website.

They can also donate to Vitalant by calling 877-25-VITAL to make an appointment or find a donation location.