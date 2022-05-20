SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Strong winds are expected to continue through Friday blowing at anywhere from 15-30 mph with gusts possibly reaching as high as 45 mph according to the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) warned the public Thursday to be careful around downed trees and branches which could be concealing live electrical wires. PG&E said to assume all wires are energized and therefore dangerous.

As a result of strong wind and dry conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from Redding to Modesto.