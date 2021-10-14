Red Flag Warning for Sacramento Valley, foothills in effect at 10 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for parts of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
North winds up to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, are expected, according to the National Weather Service. Low humidity will also be a concern, ranging from 8% to 15%.
This wind event will be much shorter and slightly weaker than the one seen Monday and Tuesday, but it will still be another day of critical fire weather.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company is expected to shut off power for roughly 16,000 customers across 12 counties as part of their planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Thursday’s shutoff follows Monday’s, which affected portions of 23 counties and a total of just over 24,600 customers and 1,800 medical baseline customers.
“This potential PSPS event does appear to be weaker than the October 11 event but will still result in critical fire weather conditions across the northern Sierra, western Sacramento Valley and portions of the elevated Bay Area as well as portions of the far South,” PG&E wrote in Wednesday’s release.
Calmer winds and warmer conditions are expected this weekend, with highs in the low 80s by Saturday.