Red Flag Warning for Sacramento Valley, foothills in effect at 10 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for parts of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

North winds up to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, are expected, according to the National Weather Service. Low humidity will also be a concern, ranging from 8% to 15%.

3rd day of Red Flag Warnings this week. Fortunately, the wind won't be as strong as the other 2 days, but it's still a dangerous setup that will allow fires to spread rapidly. pic.twitter.com/ztzeBECZMo — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 14, 2021

This wind event will be much shorter and slightly weaker than the one seen Monday and Tuesday, but it will still be another day of critical fire weather.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company is expected to shut off power for roughly 16,000 customers across 12 counties as part of their planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Gusty northerly winds will develop quickly across the Sacramento Valley this morning. The strongest gusts of 25-35 mph will be along the western half of the valley through midday. Exercise caution if driving #I5 north of Sacramento and #I505. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/iRoQt7BsNe — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 14, 2021

Thursday’s shutoff follows Monday’s, which affected portions of 23 counties and a total of just over 24,600 customers and 1,800 medical baseline customers.

“This potential PSPS event does appear to be weaker than the October 11 event but will still result in critical fire weather conditions across the northern Sierra, western Sacramento Valley and portions of the elevated Bay Area as well as portions of the far South,” PG&E wrote in Wednesday’s release.

Calmer winds and warmer conditions are expected this weekend, with highs in the low 80s by Saturday.

🚩 Red Flag Warning today for much of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills of the Coast Range. Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Practice fire safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1EjXgQfyLq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 14, 2021