(KTXL) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee area until early Tuesday morning.

The warning was issued just before 4 a.m. Monday and is expected to last through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced.

Red flag warning until 5 AM. All outdoor sources of open flame our banned during this time. pic.twitter.com/lyRh2lv69k — North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) September 27, 2021

Red Flag conditions such as dry fuels, gusty winds and low humidity create conditions that allow fires to start easier and spread faster.