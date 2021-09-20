Red Flag Warning in effect for Valley, Sierra

(KTXL) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect for many Northern California counties in the Sacramento Valley, foothills and the Sierra Nevada.

The warning began at 11 p.m. Sunday and is expected to last through 11 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced. The warning is expected to end Monday evening in the Central Valley.

🚩A Red Flag Warning has been issued for tonight through Tuesday morning. Dry fuels, gusty winds, and low humidity values are expected, which will lead to critical fire conditions. Please practice fire safety! #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/dV0aVGSyaL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 19, 2021

Red Flag conditions such as dry fuels, gusty winds and low humidity create conditions that allow fires to start easier and spread faster.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company warned customers in numerous Northern California counties that they could face power shutoffs starting Monday morning due to high winds.

As many as 7,100 customers could be affected in small portions of 10 counties where PG&E could implement a public safety power shutoff to prevent a wildfire from starting.