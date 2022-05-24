SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento region has been placed under a Red Flag Warning by the National Weather Service until this Wednesday along with a heat advisory starting Tuesday at noon as strong north winds move into the valley.

This Red Flag Warning has been in effect since Monday at 11 a.m. as 15 to 20 mile-per-hour north winds and 25 to 35 mile-per-hour gusts are expected to travel down the valley until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The minimum daytime humidity will be between 5% to 12%, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat advisory, that will begin at noon on Tuesday, will end at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and extend down to Bakersfield.