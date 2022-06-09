PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men have been arrested by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office who are believed to be associated with a red Chevy Tahoe that sheriff’s deputies have been searching for since last week, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Steve John, 49 and Ricky Costa, 56, are believed to be the two men who defrauded an elderly woman on May 5 of $850 to repair a dent in her vehicle when they ended up causing more damage to the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Costa and John are facing charges for felony vandalism, theft from an elderly person in excess of $400 and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the sheriff’s office.