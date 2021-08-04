Redwood City man charged for murder of Modesto man fatally shot New Year’s Day

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Redwood City man has been charged for the murder of a Modesto man found fatally shot inside his car on New Year’s Day.

Officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said that 39-year-old Eric David Mills of Redwood City was booked for the murder of 52-year-old Teodoro Gutierrez on Tuesday, July 27.

Gutierrez was inside his car near West Monte Vista Avenue and South Carpenter Road on January 1, 2021.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. and that the shooter fired their gun from outside the vehicle.

Detectives said Gutierrez worked at a nearby business and recently finished his work shift before he was shot and killed.

Mills was believed to be the suspected shooter in April and a warrant was sent out for his arrest, according to officials.

In June, authorities arrested Mills for unrelated charges and he was booked at the San Mateo County Jail.

Once the previous arrest was resolved, officials said Mills was then booked at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on murder charges.

No information was released on the motive of the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, they are asked contact Detective Dalton Gonzalez at 209-595-8686.