Regional air quality forecasted to be ‘very unhealthy’ this week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Smoke from the Caldor Fire will have a significant impact on the air quality of the Greater Sacramento region.

Today, August 30, the Sacramento region air quality forecast for PM2.5 is 250 AQI – VERY UNHEALTHY. — Sac Metro Air District (@AQMD) August 30, 2021

The air quality index for El Dorado County is forecasted to be 250 on Monday and Tuesday, which reaches well into very unhealthy levels, according to SpareTheAir.com.

Placer County will see air quality at unhealthy levels with an AQI between 151 and 158 on Monday and Tuesday, and Sacramento will be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday and a slight improvement to moderate air quality on Tuesday.

Monday, a strengthening delta breeze during the day will aid dispersion, lowering particle levels. However, southeasterly evening winds will transport smoke from the Caldor Fire into Placer and El Dorado Counties. Additionally, pollutant carryover from the previous days will remain high across the region. Therefore, particle levels will be Very Unhealthy in El Dorado County, Unhealthy in Placer County, and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Sacramento County. Particle levels in Yolo and Solano Counties will be Moderate. Tuesday and Wednesday, southeasterly winds in the morning and evening hours will continue to transport smoke from the Caldor Fire into Placer and El Dorado Counties, allowing particle concentrations to remain high. These conditions will keep particle levels Very Unhealthy in El Dorado County, and Unhealthy in Placer County on both days. In Sacramento County, southwesterly winds during the afternoon will continue to aid dispersion. However, downslope winds on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning will carry smoke into the area from the Caldor Fire, increasing particle concentrations. Thus, particle levels will be high-Moderate on both days. In Yolo and Solano Counties, northwesterly morning winds will transport smoke from fires in northwestern California into the region. However, afternoon and evening onshore winds will aid dispersion, resulting in Moderate particle levels on both days. Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District

People are urged to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activity during bad air days.