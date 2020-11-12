Regional Park in Auburn to allow artists to contribute murals

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – Regional Park is a community treasure tucked away in the city of Auburn — the kind of place where you can forget about the troubles of the day and enjoy some open space and recreation.

On a recent walk there, Scott Holbrook, a park district board member, was looking at the buildings within the park, some of which have occasionally been tagged with graffiti. He thought, what if these were offered as canvases to artists with the park’s blessing?

The idea was posted on Facebook.

“And the response was great!” Holbrook said.

FOX40 spoke with him in front of one of the recently-completed murals.

“And look at that. I mean, compared to a blank wall, it’s so beautiful,” Holbrook said.

The park mural project is in it’s early stages.

“If you look around the park, we have a lot of different little creations,” Holbrook told FOX40.

Five works are completed and more are on the way.

“How can you not smile?” Holbrook said.

There are still plenty of surfaces within the park waiting to be beautified.

Artists wishing to contribute murals may contact the Auburn Area Recreation and Parks District.

Once a project is approved, the district will cover the cost of supplies, the artist can get to work, and parkgoers can enjoy Auburn’s newest outdoor museum.

“Appreciate random acts of art,” Holbrook said.