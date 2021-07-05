Registered sex offender walks onto Ponderosa High School campus, sits near students during lunch

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A registered sex offender walked onto a high school campus in Shingle Springs last Wednesday.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of students were at Ponderosa High School on June 30 when 41-year-old Nolan Simmons entered the school without permission.

At one point, the sheriff’s office said Simmons sat down near multiple students while they were eating lunch.

Students told staff members about Simmons and the sheriff’s office said a school resource officer was able to find him on nearby Meder Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Simmons had a warrant out for his arrest after cutting off his GPS monitor the day before he went to the school.

He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail.