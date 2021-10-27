Relics of the Saints arrive in Roseville for All Saints day exhibit

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Relics of the Saints arrived in Roseville for an All Saints day exhibit.

Father George Snyder of St. Clare Catholic Church and his faithful helpers prepared the relics Wednesday, which are mostly bones of saints.

Authenticated and certified, there are literally thousands of relics and Snyder told FOX40 they’ll display as many as possible.

“Among all the relics that you’ll be able to see, if you come, are remains here of Saint Jude, he’s the saint of the impossible. Also, the 12 apostles here and a relic of the Holy Cross,” Snyder. “A relic of the Holy Cross, piece of the wood of the true cross where Jesus was crucified.”

“This is brought to a lot of people that are in need of healing, peace times when they have troubled homes. I bring this and it restores the peace,” Snyder added.

And there are many other saints included in the relics as well, such as Saint Patrick, Saint Christopher and Saint Bernadette.

“They’re friends of Jesus. So, when you’re surrounded by them, you felt so blessed,” Snyder said.

He said he was blessed to meet Pope John Paul the Second in person, who was canonized.

“When you are in the presence of a holy person, it really captivates your entire being,” Snyder recalled.

In the spirit of Day of the Dead, the exhibit will begin at 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The exhibit will continue Monday, which is All Saints Day, and on Tuesday, being All Souls Day.

“This is the day for us as we remember all saints, all hallows. And we remember our family members and friends that have gone before us. We are not alone. We have many friends that are in Heaven. And many of our family members are in Heaven,” Snyder explained.

Everyone is welcome and Snyder said visitors don’t have to be Catholic to come.

People can leave petitions of prayer and Snyder said he will pray over them and touch a relic over them.

“Encounter the friendship of the saints and the blessed. They will help you and you will come out of that place refreshed,” Snyder said.