Remaining Merced County Jail escapees arrested in Arizona

(KTXL) — Almost six months after six people escaped from the Merced County Jail, law enforcement captured the last two escapees in another state.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says officers found 20-year-old Jorge Barron and 21-year-old Manuel Leon in Glendale, Arizona, Friday morning.

Staff at the jail noticed late Jan. 9 that six inmates were missing, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were able to gain access to the roof of the facility and use a homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail.

The first person caught was 22-year-old Edgar Ventura after he turned himself over to the Firebaugh Police Department on Jan. 12 at the behest of family members.

Law enforcement found two others, 22-year-old Fabian Cruz Roman and 21-year-old Andres Nunez Rodriguez, that same day as they tried to reach the Mexico border.

The fourth person was captured Feb. 6 when Merced County deputies learned 19-year-old Gabriel Francis Coronado was still in the county.

The sheriff’s office says Barron and Leon will be taken back to Merced County Main Jail.