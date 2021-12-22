Remains found after new tips uncovered in 1981 cold case

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Partial human remains were found in the search for a 16-year-old Stockton boy missing since 1981.

The sheriff’s office said last Thursday, federal, state and local agencies were helping search “an undisclosed area” of San Joaquin County in connection to the 40-year-old disappearance of Jose “Che” Dominguez.

Wednesday’s announcement from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were recovered “at one of the East County locations that were searched last week.”

Details about the discovery have not been reported, but the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the search started after they got new tips regarding Dominguez’s cold case.

Dominguez was last seen walking to a friend’s house Aug. 2, 1981.

In 1989, two friends Dominguez was on his way to meet that August day were charged with murder. But without a body, the teen’s family recalled a judge saying prosecutors did not have enough evidence to proceed.

The FBI has also added $5,000 to the $10,000 reward money already available for anyone who can lead to answers in the cold case.