Remains found buried on Nevada City property, Southern California man arrested for murder

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Remains were found buried at a Nevada City property over the weekend and a Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Last Thursday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says it obtained a search warrant for a property along North Bloomfield Road, east of Derbec Road, as they investigated a potential homicide.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, the sheriff’s office also obtained an arrest warrant for 57-year-old Barstow resident Russell Harvey Rippetoe for his alleged connection to the homicide. Rippetoe was arrested and taken to the Nevada County Jail Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, two days later, remains were found buried on the North Bloomfield Road property.

A California State University, Chico recovery team removed the remains and the sheriff’s office is awaiting an autopsy for information about the identity and cause of death.