Remains found in Roseville identified as homeless man missing since 2017

Joseph David Sill in an undated photo provided by the Roseville Police Department.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department reported Wednesday that remains found in 2019 have been positively identified as a homeless man who has been missing since 2017.

Roseville police say the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services ran DNA tests on skeletal remains found Feb. 12, 2019, in a wooded area of Riverside Avenue.

They were able to identify the deceased as Joseph David Sill, a homeless man who lived in the Sacramento and Roseville areas for several years, according to police. He was also known to spend time at Loaves and Fishes.

Sill’s family told investigators they last spoke with him in early 2016. He was then reported missing in April 2017.

His cause of death has not been uncovered.

Anyone with information about Sill is encouraged to contact Detective Guild at cguild@roseville.ca.us.