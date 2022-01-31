Remains found in Twain Harte identified as man missing since October

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Remains found in the area of an old Tuolumne County golf course were identified Monday as belonging to a missing man.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said family members of 31-year-old Rod Trujillo reported him missing out of Sonora on Oct. 30.

A week ago, deputies were called to a forested area near South Fork Road and the old Sierra Pines Golf Course in Twain Harte. Down in a ravine, the sheriff’s office said they found “heavily decomposed human remains.”

How Trujillo died has still not been released, but the sheriff’s office said it is still investigating and believes no foul play was involved.