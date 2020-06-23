Remains of missing Oroville woman found in Plumas County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Oroville police say a missing woman whose vehicle was set on fire has been found dead.

On Sunday, sheriff’s officials say female human remains were discovered in a remote area of Plumas County. The following day, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office identified the remains as 57-year-old Vicky Cline.

Cline’s vehicle had been found on June 6 in Oroville after Butte County officials say it had been set on fire using an accelerant.

On June 10, Cline was reported missing.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Oroville resident Ryan Blinston was wanted on suspicion of setting Cline’s car on fire.

The morning of June 14, Blinston was tracked down and arrested in a remote area of Berry Creek after using a knife to attack a sleeping man. He was booked into the Butte County Jail and was being held without bail.

It is still unknown if Blinston is connected to Cline’s death.

Oroville police are still investigating Cline’s death and have asked anyone with information to contact them.