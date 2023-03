Being committed to the Lord and her Catholic faith is what the loved ones of Norma DePauli say fuels her to care for her own family of six and her wider family of the entire Stockton community.

DePauli’s acts of service range from raising money to fix California’s missions and lighthouses to volunteering at hospice care.

During the month of March 2023, FOX40 will highlight Sacramento-area Remarkable Women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.