Remarkable Women: Yvonne Moore

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In elementary school, Yvonne Moore worked through recess to help mentor students her age with physical and mental disabilities.

The power in that deep sense of care and connection with another person didn’t leave her as she found herself in traumatic medical circumstances that made her see nurses as a lifeline.

Now, she’s being recognized for becoming that lifeline for thousands of other women.

“Everyone six feet apart, and everyone had on their chair, hand sanitizer and a mask with our names on it,” Moore, a newlywed, recalled. “Everybody had their own little lunch that was decorated.”

Throwing a wedding with all the romantic COVID-19 safety precautions was a way to bring light and life to some of the darkest days of 2020.

It’s just one example of how Moore tries to live every day looking for the “can” when other folks might be all too focused on the “can’t.”

“I just pray before I get there, whoever you’ll have me cross paths with, that’s where I want to be,” Moore said.

The “there” Moore is talking about is Methodist Hospital, and for 20 years, those on her path have been expectant mothers faced with one of the biggest challenges of their lives.

“I really believe transparency of self leads to transformation of others,” Moore explained. “I say it all the time.”

She said she sees that transformation come in a few hours as nervous pregnant women literally push through their fears and become confident, albeit exhausted, post-delivery mothers.

And she’s seen it over the years as sharing her own story gives these intimate strangers strength to build a new future for themselves and their babies.

Moore was an unmarried, new Christian when her oldest son was born 28 years ago and his dad was dying.

“I remember hiding my stomach and feeling ashamed, and a pastor of a church walked past me and backed up and said ‘God wanted me to tell you that we make mistakes, but he doesn’t,’ Moore said. “And that set me free.”

That freed her to accept herself and then dedicate her life to helping others become proud mothers who can still achieve even if they’re delivering in the middle of less than ideal life circumstances.

“Ohh, I’ll always tell them, ‘Look, look what I did,’ and I let my test be my testimony,” Moore told FOX40. “Even if you’re sitting there breastfeeding, take a class online. It’s not the same. I literally carted Elijah to school and sat in the back with a stroller and rocked him while I studied.”

On that kind of foundation, she’s built confidence and faith that’s grown over the years into her family motto for 2021: “Straight God No Chaser.”

It’s not a condemnation but a belief in the compilation of messy miracles that can push anyone to their best self, ready to lift others up.

“Be light in the time of darkness,” Moore said.

Moore is developing “Straight God No Chaser” into a lifestyle brand with her oldest son, who’s now a pastor.

The newlywed nurse is also parenting a 22-year-old son and 14-year-old twins while she coaches other women into parenthood.