Remembering Breonna Taylor in Sacramento

Breonna Taylor was hit by six police bullets in her own Kentucky apartment just before 1 a.m. one year ago Saturday.

But, most of the country didn’t learn about what happened to Taylor at the hands of Louisville officers until other high-profile arrests and police killings of unarmed African Americans ignited social justice protests across America last summer.

Officers came to her home with a no-knock warrant looking for someone who was in jail that night, someone who had never lived at her address on Springfield Drive.

Hearing no police announcement and thinking robbers were breaking in as they slept, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired at those entering, striking one officer in the leg.

Police shot back, killing Taylor.

Walker was facing charges for trying to kill a police officer until just four days ago.

To learn more about how Sacramento will be remembering Breonna Taylor, Sonseeahray spoke to Empact founder Leia Schenk and Village Advocates of Sacramento founder Allegra Taylor.

Breonna Taylor Day — Protect Black Women Rally and March

Saturday, March 13

11 a.m.

River Walk Park, West Sacramento