Reno-bound flight diverts to Sacramento, safely lands for possible maintenance issue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Alaska Airlines says one of their planes diverted from its planned flight and landed at the Sacramento International Airport Saturday afternoon for safety.

According to the airline, the plane was on its way to Reno from Los Angeles when a “cabin altitude light” turned on in the cockpit.

The captain then decided to divert the flight to Sacramento in order for the plane to be inspected by maintenance. It landed safely at 3:59 p.m., with assistance from the Sacramento Fire Department.

Alaska Airlines says aside from crew members, 69 people were onboard. Passengers will be accommodated on another plane, according to the airline.

“As always, the safety and care of our crew and guests is our top priority,” said a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines.