Following news of the Taliban takeover, Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, began working to help more than 7,000 Afghan refugees get out of the country by forwarding requests to the State Department from Americans, Afghans and loved ones with family members who are unsafe in Afghanistan.

In just the past week, my office has received and forwarded to the @StateDept for immediate action over 7,000 requests from individuals seeking to leave Afghanistan.



Sadly, many of these individuals have not yet been safely evacuated out of Afghanistan, and time is running out. — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) August 24, 2021

Bera joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to talk about the latest developments.

Bera’s website has helpful information and forms for Afghan’s seeking refuge. Click or tap here to view.