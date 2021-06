Can lane changes help ease congestion on the Yolo Bypass?

A new $85.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation gave the green light to just that kind of relief for those behind the wheel.

Davis Vice Mayor Lucas Frerichs, Yolo County Supervisor Don Saylor and Caltrans District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal joined Sonseeahray to discuss the grant and future improvements to the roadways.

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, also joined the conversation.