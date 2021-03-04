Rep. Garamendi discusses infrastructure bill after bipartisan Oval Office meeting

FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall interviewed Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, after his participation in a bipartisan Oval Office meeting.
Garamendi met with other government leaders to discuss a federal infrastructure bill that could address energy issues and climate change. Democrats and Republicans also talked about ways to fund the bill.
“I think that America is ready for an infrastructure bill that really deals with the energy issue — certainly Texas ought to be interested. And I think America wants to address climate change,” Garamendi said.