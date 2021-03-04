Rep. Garamendi discusses infrastructure bill after bipartisan Oval Office meeting

FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall interviewed Rep. John Garamendi, D-Davis, after his participation in a bipartisan Oval Office meeting.

Garamendi met with other government leaders to discuss a federal infrastructure bill that could address energy issues and climate change. Democrats and Republicans also talked about ways to fund the bill.

DEVELOPING: I just did the first interview @RepGaramendi did anywhere in the country… post a

bi-partisan meeting with @POTUS in the #OvalOffice about a massive infrastructure bill. @JoeBiden wants to fast-track it after the #AmericanRescuePlan is signed.

Listen in….@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/rs9lw22DVw — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) March 4, 2021

“I think that America is ready for an infrastructure bill that really deals with the energy issue — certainly Texas ought to be interested. And I think America wants to address climate change,” Garamendi said.

Today, fresh from an #OvalOffice meeting with @POTUS…@RepGaramendi shared with me the president’s bi-partisan plans for a massive infrastructure bill. It was his first interview about the proposal. Listen here… and I’ll have more coming up in a few… on @FOX40 News at 6. pic.twitter.com/SJsDQAyqr3 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) March 5, 2021