California is bracing for a severe wildfire season as drought conditions continue to worsen across the state.

Lawmakers are trying to get ahead of the flames by ramping up resources and supporting crews out on the front lines.

California Rep. Josh Harder, D-Modesto, joined Sonseeahray to talk about President Joe Biden’s order to pay more money to federal firefighters.

He also discussed other policy changes that can help in the battle against wildfires.