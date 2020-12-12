Rep. Harder pushes for agricultural workers to be vaccinated early

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) – The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are just days from being delivered, with hundreds of thousands more doses from them and Moderna promised in the weeks ahead.

Phase 1A vaccines are going to health care workers, first responders and residents of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Modesto, is pushing for agricultural workers to be vaccinated early in Phase 1B, saying they are essential workers and should be prioritized as such.

“These workers have to go in to do their jobs no matter what happens. Even in the midst of a pandemic, they have to put their health and safety on the line,” Harder explained. “Even as there is a light at the end of the tunnel for this vaccine, we have to make sure that we’re protecting the folks who create the dinner plates for America.”

On Thursday, Perdue Farms in Oakdale, the nation’s fourth-largest poultry producer, wrote a letter calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state governors to prioritize meat and poultry workers and establish a coordinated, multi-state plan for vaccine distribution.

Throughout the pandemic, meat processing plants and fields have been hotspots for coronavirus outbreaks.

“We want to make sure that ag workers, processors, the whole supply chain are at the front of the line to make sure that everybody can get the food that they need,” Harder said.

He said getting agricultural workers vaccinated doesn’t just protect them, it also helps stop the spread of the virus.

“If somebody out in the field gets the vaccine, that protects somebody in their household from not getting sick,” Harder told FOX40.

If agricultural workers are truly essential, Harder said it’s time they’re prioritized and treated as such.

“We’ve called them essential workers for months now. This is when they need our help,” Harder explained. “This is when we need to do our job to make sure that everybody responsible for putting that food on a plate stays protected. And we have to make sure that they’re all getting the vaccine doses that they need.”