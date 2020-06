SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo interviews Democratic Rep. John Garamendi about a new infrastructure bill that is in Congress.

“It is a really an extraordinary piece of legislation over $100 billion a year for the next five years,” said Garamendi. “A lot of transit issues headed for Sacramento and the surrounding area.”

Garamendi explains that amid a recession, the bill will help with job creation.