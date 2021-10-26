Rep. Matsui: More than $190M at play for Sacramento region in House infrastructure bill

(KTXL) — Tuesday was day two of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s annual Capitol-to-Capitol program to influence federal policy on behalf of the Sacramento Valley region.

There have been some significant indicators that the House would vote on President Joe Biden’s traditional infrastructure bill Wednesday, but, 24 hours out, those indicators seem to be softening a little.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, told the group who gathered virtually that negotiations are “ongoing.”

Whenever the vote does come, Matsui stressed the importance of the bill for the region.



“Between the House-passed invest act, the president’s budget and bipartisan infrastructure framework, there’s more than $190 million in potential funding that could be headed straight into our region,” Matsui explained. “Money for projects like our new I Street Bridge, our flood protection projects and renewable energy improvements are regional priorities I fought to include in these bills.”

Matsui said the innovative approach Sacramento is taking, on a whole host of issues, is the kind of model the rest of the country should be following.



Matsui’s sentiment was echoed by Cap-to-Cap guest speaker Lonnie Bunch, the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, as he complimented how the Sacramento History Museum has attracted new interest over the last year.

“As of September, they have nearly 2 million TikTok followers worldwide, more than any other museum in the world and its posts have been liked more than 23 million times. It’s an example of how cultural institutions can benefit from trying new and unexpected things,” Bunch said.

Cap-to-Cap continues through Oct. 29.