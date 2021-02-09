Report claims members of Solano County Sheriff’s Office openly supported extremist group

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A new report suggests members of the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and a Vacaville City Council member have openly supported a far right extremist group.

Among them is Daniel “Cully” Pratt, the brother of actor Chris Pratt and a sergeant with the department.

An investigation by Open Vallejo found Pratt included logos used by the Three Percenters in both social media posts, as well as on wood carvings that he made for others in the department.

He responded to the report in a statement sent to FOX40 Tuesday, saying he believed the symbols were strictly supporting the Second Amendment.

… I am not a member, associated, nor do I condone extremist, radical, or anti-government views. I do not support hate or racism towards anybody. I do not condone violent or seditious behavior. Over the past 25 years I have served the country in the US Army and my community as a law enforcement officer. As a veteran and public servant, I took an oath to protect the right within the constitution. I love and am proud to serve the Solano county community. The picture taken in October 2016, linked to said article depicts symbols, at the time was believed to be strictly in support of the 2nd Amendment and Pro-American – not in any way extremist anti-government views. I am disheartened that a photo taken in 2016 is now being used to link my family name to a radical attack on the US Capitol in 2021 and disparage work that I have done in the community trying to bring folks together. Thank you to those that have reached out in support and I will continue the path to spread positivity and unity within my community. Daniel “Cully” Pratt

However, the writer of the Open Vallejo article, Scott Morris, said there is a greater issue at hand.

“The Three Percenters is a group that has been involved in bombings across the country, that has been involved in, you know, plots to commit violence. The leader of the Three Percenter group was part of the plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan last year. They were involved in the attack at the Capitol,” Morris said. “So, I think that there’s more to it than for them to say that this is just about Second Amendment support. That this is a group that they should explain why they are supporting overtly on social media.”

Solano County Sheriff’s Sgt. Roy Stockton, who is also a Vacaville City Council member, and Deputy Dale Matsuoka were also named in the report.

The Three Percenters have been labeled an extremist militia group by the Anti-Defamation League. Members were also present at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In response to the report, Sheriff Thomas Ferrara released a statement.

… I want to be clear – the employees targeted in this article all serve this agency and this community with passion and dedication. I am not aware of one instance where any of these employees acted in a manner that was portrayed in this article. When we initially got inquiries about this story, I had personal conversations with the employees in question because it is important to me that the women and men who work for Solano County Sheriff’s Office are people of character and uphold the high standards I have set for this Office. The employees told me that their intention was to support the 2nd amendment and the U.S. Constitution. As we have seen with many other symbols, the “Three Percenter” logo has recently been linked to the rioters who broke into the U.S. Capitol. None of these employees were present for, nor do they support extremist organizations. Our office denounces any extremist organization. And if there is ever a time when a member of our office is displaying support to overthrow the government it will be dealt with swiftly. … Solano County Sheriff Thomas Ferrara