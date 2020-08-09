Report of potentially armed man at Fairfield Safeway leads to 3 arrests

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police say they arrested three men after someone called in a tip about a potentially armed man at Safeway.

When officers arrived at the grocery store at 5051 Business Center Drive, they found the man and two other people he was with at the time.

According to police, officers not only found a loaded .40-caliber handgun but they learned the man had an arrest warrant from Livermore.

Police say they arrested the men for various drug, firearm and theft related offenses.

One of them was cited and released. The other two were booked into Solano County Jail, according to police.