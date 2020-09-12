Report: President Trump expected to visit McClellan Park Monday

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The White House announced Saturday that President Donald Trump will visit California on Monday to receive a briefing on the devastating wildfires that are burning throughout the West Coast.

President @realDonaldTrump will visit California on Monday for a briefing with local & federal fire and emergency officials on the state’s wildfires.https://t.co/TplXRWcaop — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 12, 2020

“He’s expected to visit McClellan Park in Sacramento County, a community that in recent weeks has served as a base for CALFire operations,” according to the news report tweeted out by The White House’s official account.

FOX40 confirmed Saturday afternoon there is a temporary flight restriction set up around McClellan Airport on Monday, between 10:15 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.

The posted reason for the temporary flight restriction is “VIP Movement.”

The White House has yet to release any specific information on the president’s travel schedule Monday.

The president is holding public events in Nevada Saturday and Sunday after officials blocked his initial plans for rallies in Reno and Las Vegas because they would have violated coronavirus health guidelines.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.