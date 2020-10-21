Report ranks Sacramento as the 7th-most expensive city to rent in October

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento was ranked the seventh most expensive city to rent in this month, according to Zumper’s Sacramento Metro Report.

The report covers 11 cities in the Sacramento metro area, and tracks active listings to determine the rates of rent increase, mainly by analyzing one- and two-bedroom rentals. The state’s overall one-bedroom median rent was $1,757 last month, it said.

Sacramento placed near the bottom of the list, though Zumper noted that the price of one-bedroom units in the city grew 0.7% from last month. The current median rent of a one-bedroom rental is $1,410, it said.

However, two-bedroom rentals remained flat at $1,650.

Business Insider reported that many San Francisco and Silicon Valley residents were fleeing amid the coronavirus pandemic to surrounding areas with lower rent, such as Sacramento, 100 miles northeast of San Francisco. However, San Francisco’s rent prices have plunged 20% from last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other U.S. major cities.

Meanwhile, Vacaville was the most expensive city to rent in, with one bedrooms typically priced at $1,700. The least expensive was Stockton, with one bedrooms renting out at $1,040.