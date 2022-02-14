Report: Sacramento among top 25 best cities for finding lasting love

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Looking for love in all the wrong places? Finance Buzz has published new data to show you where might be a better place to set your sights.

The tip website put together metrics to answer the question of which of America’s cities are the best for finding lasting love.

The result: St. Louis, Missouri came in first place, followed by Minneapolis, Boston, Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) and Richmond (Virginia).

“Even though 11 cities are on the East Coast and five are on the West Coast, the city in the number-one spot — St. Louis, Missouri — is close to the center of the country,” Finance Buzz stated. “Maybe it’s called ‘America’s heartland’ for a different reason? … One thing is for sure: Virginia really is for lovers! Although the slogan is cutesy, Richmond is the number-five best city for lasting love. Perhaps there is something to the phrase, and maybe it extends to the greater DMV area because Washington, D.C. comes in the eighth-place spot.”

San Francisco was the highest-scoring California city, coming in at number 10.

“The Bay Area is known for its inclusivity and diversity, so it comes as no surprise that this city has scored a perfect 5.0 in the category of same-sex couples,” Finance Buzz stated. “In fact, San Francisco has one of the most supportive environments for the LGBTQ+ community in the country.”

Riverside followed at number 11. Sacramento just narrowly made the list, landing the 23rd spot.

The results were based on eight metrics, beginning with the percentage of married people, the duration of their marriages, and the percentage of divorced people.

Also considered were the percentage of unmarried couples living together, the number of same-sex couples per thousand households, and the number of romantic restaurants, adult stores and wedding venues per person.

The data sources included the U.S. census, OpenTable (for restaurants), Yelp (for adult stores), WeddingWire (for nuptial venues), and the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute (for information on same-sex couples).

Finance Buzz advises couples who want to stay together to start a side hustle, travel and invest in their futures.