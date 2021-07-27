Report: Sacramento police likely to search Black people 60% more than white people once stopped

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new report shows disproportionate data when it comes to the Sacramento Police Department’s interactions with the public, specifically Black Americans.

Statistics provided by the department from 2014 to 2019 were analyzed by the Center for Policing Equity and includes traffic stops, pedestrian stops and use of force.

As an example, the report says a Black person on foot in Sacramento was more than five-and-a-half times more likely to be stopped by police than a white person, and nearly 60% more likely to be searched by police than white people, even though data shows contraband was found on white people at a greater rate.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn sat down with us shortly after the report was released.

“I’m not overly surprised at the results, of the outcomes that are disparate in regards to race,” Hahn said. “Anybody in their right mind doesn’t think there’s not a disparity, so the question is: What is the cause of that disparity and what do you do about it?”

“This is a sad case and this report is embarrassing, for African Americans especially,” said Rashid Sadqe.

Sadqe is the co-founder of Law Enforcement Accountability Directive, or LEAD.

Hahn told FOX40 that 50% of the suspects brought into his department are Black. Both the chief and Sadqe believe more needs to be done at a grassroots level.

“This problem is bigger than Chief Hahn, but there needs to be more dollars put forth by the mayor, by the city manager, into these communities that are food deserts, that have lack of employment, low education rates, all of those things play a factor,” Sadqe explained.

“If all we do is try to address law enforcement, and we absolutely have to do that, we have an immense amount of power to say that’s not our responsibility to do that, but if that’s all we do, our neighborhoods will stay the same,” Hahn said.

The report is one in a series of reports regarding the Sacramento Police Department, others are currently being conducted that include Stanford and Washington State universities.

To read the report in full, click or tap here.