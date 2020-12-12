Report: Socioeconomically disadvantaged students overwhelmingly restrained, secluded in California schools

(KTXL) — The first report on the use of restraints and seclusions on students in California schools was released Friday as required by an Assembly bill that went into effect in 2019.

The California Department of Education’s data showed that “socioeconomically disadvantaged” students made up a high percentage of those who were restrained or secluded in the 2019-20 school year.

The CDE defines physical restraints as “personal restriction that immobilizes or reduces the ability of a pupil to move his or her torso, arms, legs, or head freely.” For the data, seclusion meant confining a student to a room or area and not allowing them to leave.

According to the CDE, during the school year, 1,756 socioeconomically disadvantaged students statewide were physically restrained and 258 were secluded, 71.5% and 71.5% of students restrained and secluded respectively.

The CDE says the use of such tactics are meant only to “control behavior that poses a clear and present danger of serious physical harm to the pupil or others that cannot be immediately prevented by a response that is less restrictive.”

To see the reported data, click or tap here.

In Sacramento County, socioeconomically disadvantaged students made up 91 of the 117 students who were physically restrained, about 77% of students.

About a third of physical restraint instances in the county came from Folsom Cordova Unified School District, which reported 37 students who were restrained in 69 instances. According to the CDE, 24 socioeconomically disadvantaged students were restrained in FCUSD schools during the year and were involved in 41 instances.

The majority of FCUSD students physically restrained — 30 — had a disability and made up 61 instances of physical restraint.

There may be some overlap between students with disabilities and those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, according to the numbers collected.

Socioeconomically disadvantaged students also made up 17 out of the 24 students who were secluded in Sacramento County, or about 70%.

The most reported seclusions came from Sacramento City Unified School District, with nine students.

In SCUSD, those nine students made up 42 of the 60 county instances of seclusion, with 26 of those instances involving socioeconomically disadvantaged students.

The majority of those instances — 40 — involved students with disabilities.

The majority of students restrained in Sacramento County were males, making up about 83% of all instances of physical restraint.

Out of the 24 students secluded in Sacramento County, 18 of them were male, those of whom made up 47 of the 60 instances of seclusion.

Of the races included in the data, African American students made up the majority of those who were physically restrained in the county, being 51 out of 117 students.

African American students also made up 11 of the 24 students secluded and were involved in 31 of the 60 seclusions.