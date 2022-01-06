Report: State lawmakers in quarantine after event at Sacramento hotel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several state legislators are in quarantine after attending an event Tuesday night to see off former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The LA Times was first to report the event, which took place at a downtown Sacramento hotel and had at least a dozen lawmakers in attendance.

Response from Speaker @Rendon63rd’s Deputy Comms Director @ktalbotcomms on Covid exposure and quarantine. @hannahcwiley was first to report, Rendon and other lawmakers were exposed during a farewell gathering for @LorenaAD80 at a Sacramento hotel. pic.twitter.com/rTbFYJoG66 — Nikki Laurenzo (@NikkiLaurenzo) January 6, 2022

The next morning, Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Times reported Becker was at Tuesday’s event and wore an N95 mask while there.

“This morning, before attending a speaking engagement, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am feeling fine and am grateful to be vaccinated and to have received my booster shot. I will be quarantining at home and look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Sen. Becker tweeted.

This morning, before attending a speaking engagement, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am feeling fine and am grateful to be vaccinated and to have received my booster shot. I will be quarantining at home and look forward to returning to work as soon as possible. — Josh Becker (@SenJoshBecker) January 5, 2022

Katie Talbot, the deputy director of communications for Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, said Rendon was also at the event and stayed home from Thursday’s session.

Rendon also asked lawmakers who went to the event to stay home, even if they are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot.

“They will test again Monday morning before being admitted to floor session,” Talbot told FOX40.

Former Assemblywoman Gonzalez, D-San Diego, announced her resignation Monday in order to lead the California Labor Federation starting in July.

On Thursday, Gonzalez said she had tested negative for COVID-19 and also wore an N95 mask “whenever I wasn’t eating or drinking,” she said in a tweet.

I am home & have tested negative for Covid. I have no symptoms, am vaccinated, boosted & wore an N95 mask whenever I wasn’t eating or drinking. I will follow CDC guidelines & continue to test.



Oh & thanks @JoshBeckerSV 😘- at least you brought me some Selena w/the close contact — Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (@LorenaSGonzalez) January 6, 2022

That same day, for the second year in a row, California lawmakers returned to the State Capitol amid a COVID-19 surge.

Just before the start of Monday’s session, Senate Republican leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic. Wilk said he was vaccinated and set to get a booster shot this week. In a statement, he said, “If you are considering vaccination, I urge you to take that precaution.”