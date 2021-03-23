Republic FC says Sacramento fans can return April 24

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC detailed the start of its 2021 season Tuesday and announced soccer fans can return to Papa Murphy’s Park in late April.

This Saturday, Republic FC will return in a preseason match against Real Salt Lake in Utah.

The 2021 season officially kicks off April 30 when Republic FC visits LA Galaxy II. Las Vegas Lights will visit Sacramento May 12 for Republic FC’s first home match of the regular season.

“For the 2021 season, Republic FC will play in USL Championship’s Pacific Division which includes LA Galaxy II, Las Vegas Lights FC, Oakland Roots SC, Phoenix Rising FC, San Diego Loyal SC, and Tacoma Defiance,” Republic FC announced in Tuesday’s release. “During the 32-game regular season, each team will play its division opponents four times – twice home, twice away. The four remaining games will be played against regional or cross-conference opponents.”

On April 24 at noon, fans will get a chance to see the team play when it hosts Real Monarchs.

Following state guidelines, which were revised earlier this month, Republic FC will be allowed to host over 2,300 fans. Once Sacramento County moves into the orange tier of California’s reopening plan, the soccer club says it can start to have nearly 3,500 fans cheer on home matches.

Only in-state visitors will be allowed at games while the county is in the red, orange and yellow reopening tiers.

“The club continues to work with local health officials and experts to safely welcome fans back to the stadium for matches and events,” the release reads. “Republic FC has developed gameday health and safety protocols, which have been reviewed by medical experts at UC Davis Health and submitted to the Sacramento County Public Health department.”

Republic FC says “upon approval” select seating will open up to Indomitable Members.

Sacramento’s soccer club has faced setback after setback recently in its Major League Soccer saga after the lead investor, Ron Burkle, stepped away from the deal and Ben Gumpert stepped down from his role as chief operating officer.