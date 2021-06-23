Republic FC to play at Heart Health Park with an expected 10K fans in attendence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Republic FC will be back on their home pitch Saturday night at Heart Health Park.

For the first time in more than a year, the team will be able to play in front of a full house.

About 10,000 soccer fans are expected to attend.

The ticketing experience is 100% digital through the use of a mobile phone. Masks aren’t required.

Team staff and players say they hope the crowd makes some noise this weekend.

“To have, hopefully, a full house, full capacity, there’s nothing like it. We need it as loud as possible,” said Republic FC Head Coach Mark Briggs.

“This is what we’ve been missing. We’re nothing without the fans and having the fans back at the game after so long just cheering and making it a hard place to play,” said Republic FC defender Shannon Gomez.

Soccer matches can now be added to the growing list of things getting back to the way things were pre-pandemic.

“There’s a reason why people love to come and play here. It’s just a great stadium, the fans create an unbelievable atmosphere,” Briggs explained.

“It feels normal again, to just take your mask off and wave a Sac Republic flag,” Gomez said.

Fans will also be happy just watching their team play.

When the Republic FC play, will have 17-days between matches, thanks to last week’s postponement in Oakland.

At practice Wednesday, the team was conditioning hard to try to end a five-match losing streak.

“It’s been nice to get a little refresh, a little recharge, and now a big game Saturday,” Briggs said.

“You want to stay in a rhythm so, it’s tough not having a game for a while but we’ve been working hard, preparing for this game this weekend,” Gomez said.

“We’re hungry and we’ve got a huge desire to show the team that we actually are. We don’t feel like we’ve shown who we are and what we can be, and it’s time that we start to show people what we can do,” Briggs added.

Tailgating also returns Saturday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m.

As of Wednesday, tickets for Saturday’s match were still available.