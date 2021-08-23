Rescuers find starving golden eagle covered in ash in Mono County

A golden eagle found starving, dehydrated and covered with ash in the Bridgeport area of California. (Photo courtesy of Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc.)

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Animal rescuers in Lake Tahoe found an injured golden eagle in Mono County Sunday.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care officials posted on Facebook at 1:31 p.m. that rescuers found the injured bird in the Bridgeport area starving, dehydrated and covered in ash.

Upon closer examination, wildlife care officials discovered the eagle also suffered a concussion.

To help the eagle recover, rescuers are keeping the golden eagle in a dark, quiet space inside a large dog crate.

Once the eagle recovers, they said they will move the animal to a larger enclosure to monitor its flying capability before being released back into the wild.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, golden eagles are large birds of prey who feed on “rabbits, hares and rodents; but eagles will also takes other mammals, birds, and reptiles.”

The main threats to the species’ survival are “loss of foraging areas, loss of nesting habitat, pesticide poisoning, lead poisoning and collision with man-made structures such as wind turbines,” according to fish and wildlife officials.

Below is video of the rescued bird posted on Facebook: