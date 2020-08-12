Fire in Carmichael spreads to two duplexes

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire has destroyed two duplexes in Carmichael.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District initially reported firefighters were battling the flames at two units on Douvan Court.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Metro Fire said flames had reached four units.

A number of vehicles have also been damaged by the fire.

Metro Fire Capt. Chris Vestal told FOX40 there have been no reports of anyone missing and no one was found inside the duplexes.

There is also a natural gas leak between the two structures, according to Metro Fire. Vestal says there is no immediate danger to the surrounding neighborhood and utility crews are at the scene from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Pacific Gas and Electric.

Metro Fire says over 50 emergency personnel are helping at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Vestal.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.