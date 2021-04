EL DORADO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire Amador responded to a home fire by Forni Road and Blanchard Road.

According to the El Dorado Unit, the fire quickly spread to the surrounding areas burning approximately one half-acre and several vehicles and outbuildings on the property.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation.

Cal Fire said at least 12 local agencies are on scene working together.

Crews expect to be working well into the evening to gain full containment.