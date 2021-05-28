Residents beating the heat, weekend crowds at American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it is hot, jumping into a body of water is what most people would want to do to cool off.

Tony Aguilar and his dog, Lola, have a favorite spot along the American River to do just that.

“I come up and I hang out, go to the river. This is my favorite thing, and I just wouldn’t miss it,” Aguilar said.

With temperatures expected to get into triple digits over Memorial Day weekend, Aguilar said spending time by the river was an easy option.

Even though it is only Friday, people are already at the American River early to not only beat the heat but the crowds.

“I’m enjoying the space on the river right now because it’s going to be a big mess this weekend,” Aguilar said.

And while the river is one way for Aguilar to stay cool this weekend, he said he is also on top of making sure his home is ready for the heat.

“I’m actually having new air conditioning put in this week, thank God,” Aguilar said laughing.

Ryan Carlson, owner of Rhino Heating and Air, said this time of year is the busiest for his business as people are scrambling to make sure their cooling units are working properly.

“Once this first 100-degree weather hits, I mean, it’s probably a 60% increase in calls, in volume,” Carlson said.

While most people do not prefer 100-degree days, nothing beats spending time by the river for Aguilar and Lola.

“She’ll dip in the water. She’ll run around. We call it the zoomies, big circles, fast.” Aguilar said.

For people’s AC units, Carlson encourages people to check the filters to make sure nothing is crowded around the unit.