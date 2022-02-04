Residents evacuated as flames engulf old walnut plant in Live Oak near Highway 99

LIVE OAK, Calif. (KTXL) — A vacant walnut factory in Live Oak was engulfed in flames Friday morning, prompting evacuations for neighbors and a partial closure of nearby Highway 99.

Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said flames took over the old Diamond Walnut Growers processing plant at Live Oak Boulevard. A camera located miles away in the Sutter Buttes showed a towering column of smoke coming from the site of the blaze.

Image courtesy of PG&E

Residents to the north, south and west of the factory were evacuated, Smallwood told FOX40.

Officials do not believe anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Nearby Highway 99 is closed from Pennington Road to Kola Street, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP could not say when that portion of the highway would reopen.

Cal Fire reported it is also sending crews to the scene to help Sutter County firefighters.

Photo courtesy of Cal Fire

Photo courtesy of Cal Fire

Photo courtesy of Cal Fire

Photo courtesy of Cal Fire

Photo courtesy of Cal Fire

This story is developing. Check back for updates.